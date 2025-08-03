Apple reportedly sets up secret team for ChatGPT-like AI experience
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on its own AI search experience, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This is a major shift from its previous stance of not wanting to develop a chatbot. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman reveals that the company has formed an internal team called "Answers, Knowledge, and Information" or AKI to explore this new direction. The move comes as part of Apple's broader strategy to compete in the AI search space.
Leadership change
AKI team led by former Siri executive
The AKI team is being led by Robby Walker, a former Siri executive. Walker had previously expressed his disappointment over the delays in Siri's development and launch. The formation of this new team indicates Apple's commitment to improving its AI capabilities and services, especially after a rocky start with Apple Intelligence and other features like Genmoji and Notification Summaries.
Strategic partnerships
Exploring partnerships with AI start-ups
Apple has also shown interest in collaborating with AI start-ups like Perplexity, which specializes in AI search engine experiences. This further emphasizes the company's focus on enhancing its AI capabilities and services. The AKI team's work is still in its early stages, but it could potentially contribute to advancements in Apple Intelligence and Siri.