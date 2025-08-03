Apple has formed an internal team called "Answers, Knowledge, and Information"

Apple reportedly sets up secret team for ChatGPT-like AI experience

By Akash Pandey 06:55 pm Aug 03, 2025

What's the story

Apple is said to be working on its own AI search experience, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This is a major shift from its previous stance of not wanting to develop a chatbot. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman reveals that the company has formed an internal team called "Answers, Knowledge, and Information" or AKI to explore this new direction. The move comes as part of Apple's broader strategy to compete in the AI search space.