Thanks to Samsung, Apple's foldable phone won't show a crease
What's the story
Apple's highly-anticipated foldable iPhone could come with a revolutionary "crease-free" display. The innovative technology is being developed by Samsung Display, as per renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The device is expected to go into mass production in the second half of 2026. The tech giant plans to use a custom-designed metal plate to manage stress during screen folding and eliminate visible creases seen in current foldable smartphones.
Supply chain
Samsung likely developing custom display for Apple
The custom-designed metal plate will be mainly sourced from Fine M-Tec, a supplier already associated with components used in Samsung's foldable displays. However, despite using these metal plates, Samsung's latest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, still has a visible crease on its inner screen. This has led to speculation that Samsung Display may be developing a custom display solution specifically for Apple.
Design specs
Foldable iPhone to sport 7.8-inch inner display
Kuo also revealed some design details of Apple's upcoming foldable. The device is expected to sport a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. It will also feature two rear cameras, one front-facing camera, and a power button with Touch ID instead of Face ID like most recent iPhones. The foldable iPhone is likely to be thicker than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 (4.2mm unfolded) but Apple is focused on durability rather than reducing thickness.