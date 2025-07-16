Thanks to Samsung, Apple's foldable phone won't show a crease

The custom-designed metal plate will be mainly sourced from Fine M-Tec, a supplier already associated with components used in Samsung 's foldable displays. However, despite using these metal plates, Samsung's latest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, still has a visible crease on its inner screen. This has led to speculation that Samsung Display may be developing a custom display solution specifically for Apple.

Design specs

Foldable iPhone to sport 7.8-inch inner display

Kuo also revealed some design details of Apple's upcoming foldable. The device is expected to sport a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. It will also feature two rear cameras, one front-facing camera, and a power button with Touch ID instead of Face ID like most recent iPhones. The foldable iPhone is likely to be thicker than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 (4.2mm unfolded) but Apple is focused on durability rather than reducing thickness.