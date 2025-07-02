Apple sues ex-employee for taking Vision Pro secrets to Snap

Apple has sued Di Liu, a former senior design engineer for its Vision Pro headset, for allegedly stealing confidential research. The lawsuit was filed on June 24 in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Apple claims Liu downloaded thousands of proprietary documents from the company's internal systems and transferred them to his personal cloud storage account before leaving to join Snap's product design team.

Departure details Liu falsely claimed he was leaving for health reasons The lawsuit alleges that Liu had falsely claimed he was leaving for health reasons and didn't reveal his new job as a product design engineer at Snap. This led Apple to not immediately revoke Liu's access to internal systems, which is a standard procedure when employees are joining competitors. The company claims this gave Liu the opportunity to copy a "massive volume" of proprietary information for future access after being locked out from its network.

Alleged misconduct Apple says Liu's actions were intentional Apple claims Liu's actions were intentional, citing logs from his Apple-issued work laptop. The company says these logs show that Liu individually selected folders he copied and even renamed/reorganized them after transferring to his personal cloud storage account. Apple also alleges that Liu took steps to hide the movement of files by intentionally deleting them from his work laptop.

Legal proceedings Apple hasn't named Snap in the lawsuit Apple admits it can't be sure what exactly Liu downloaded but says the similarity between the information he took and Snap's AR Spectacles products "suggests that Mr. Liu intends to use Apple's Proprietary Information at Snap." The company is seeking unspecified financial damages from Liu for violating contractual obligations and demanding his return of the stolen documents. Notably, Apple hasn't named Snap in this lawsuit.