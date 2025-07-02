IndusInd Bank shares crash 3.5% today: Here we decode why

Shares of IndusInd Bank plunged by a whopping 3.5% today, making it the biggest loser on the Nifty index. The decline came after global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating for the private sector lender from 'Neutral' to 'Sell.' The downgrade was based on structural concerns in IndusInd's business model and weak franchise fundamentals.

Earnings forecast Brokerage slashes earnings estimates for FY26, FY27 Goldman Sachs has slashed its earnings estimates for IndusInd Bank by a staggering 25% and 17% for FY26 and FY27, respectively. The brokerage also revised its target price to ₹722 from ₹634, citing persistent challenges in the bank's growth trajectory. Despite normalization of business in the second half of FY26 and FY27, Goldman Sachs expects IndusInd Bank to continue facing growth headwinds.

Growth hurdles Declining productivity across branches Goldman Sachs has pointed out IndusInd Bank's declining market share in loans and deposits, weakening revenue drivers like yields and fee income, as well as deteriorating operational controls. The brokerage also expects the bank's Return on Assets (RoA) to reset lower in the medium term, further limiting its valuation upside. "The bank's franchise has weakened with declining productivity across branches and falling yields due to portfolio mix adjustments," it said.