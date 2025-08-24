Spotify to raise subscription prices as it adds new features

Earlier in August, Spotify announced a price hike for its premium individual subscription in select markets starting in September. The monthly fee will go up from €10.99 to €11.99 ($14.05) in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. This move is aimed at improving the company's profit margins while also investing in new features and services for its users.

Business approach

Flexible approach toward pricing strategy

Norstrom said, "Price increases and price adjustments and so on, that's part of our business toolbox and we'll do it when it makes sense." This statement highlights Spotify's flexible approach toward its pricing strategy. The company is willing to adjust prices as per market conditions while continuing to invest in new features for its users.