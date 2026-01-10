Decoding Ravindra Jadeja's all-round stats versus New Zealand in ODIs 

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be aiming to make his presence felt against New Zealand in the upcoming three-match ODI series at home. The first match will be played on January 11 with the other two games slated on January 14 and 18 respectively. Jadeja remains a vital cog in India's ODI set-up. We decode his all-round stats against the Kiwis.

Batting Jadeja averages 48.25 with the bat As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 ODIs versus NZ Jadeja has scored 386 runs at 48.25. He has hit four fifties from 13 innings. He owns a strike rate of 97.72. In a solitary inning from three matches on Indian soil versus the Kiwis, he scored 39 runs. 208 of his runs have come in away matches. Meanwhile, 139 runs have come at neutral venues.

Bowling His numbers with the ball With the ball, left-arm spinner Jadeja, has bagged 10 scalps from 16 games, conceding at 5.03 runs an over. In three matches on Indian soil, he is yet to claim a wicket from 27 overs bowled. Six of his wickets have come in away ODIs at 64.16. He owns another 4 wickets at neutral venues, averaging 46.