Kardashian to lead Ryan Murphy's new show after 'All's Fair'?

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly in talks with director Ryan Murphy for a new series, according to Page Six. This comes after her recent scripted venture in Murphy's legal drama All's Fair received negative reviews. The upcoming show will revolve around the real-life story of Melinda Farina, the beauty broker who connects wealthy clients with top plastic surgeons.

Previous projects Kardashian's previous work with Murphy Kardashian has previously worked with Murphy on American Horror Story: Delicate (2023) and All's Fair (2025). The latter, a legal drama starring Kardashian and Naomi Watts, was panned by critics. Despite its negative reception, Kardashian is reportedly open to returning to the small screen. Meanwhile, the upcoming series will center on Farina, who is said to charge approximately $750 per hour to advise clients and match them with suitable doctors for their preferred procedures.

Family ties Farina's business and connections to the Kardashian family Farina's business was indirectly connected to the Kardashian family when Kris Jenner underwent a facelift from one of Farina's favorite plastic surgeons. This caused a surge in Farina's business, with over 700 inquiries received in one day after Jenner publicly discussed her procedure. The potential for drama is high, given Farina's history of legal disputes with beauty influencers and accusations against well-known doctors for botched procedures.

