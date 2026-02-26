Kardashian to lead Ryan Murphy's new show after 'All's Fair'?
What's the story
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly in talks with director Ryan Murphy for a new series, according to Page Six. This comes after her recent scripted venture in Murphy's legal drama All's Fair received negative reviews. The upcoming show will revolve around the real-life story of Melinda Farina, the beauty broker who connects wealthy clients with top plastic surgeons.
Previous projects
Kardashian's previous work with Murphy
Kardashian has previously worked with Murphy on American Horror Story: Delicate (2023) and All's Fair (2025). The latter, a legal drama starring Kardashian and Naomi Watts, was panned by critics. Despite its negative reception, Kardashian is reportedly open to returning to the small screen. Meanwhile, the upcoming series will center on Farina, who is said to charge approximately $750 per hour to advise clients and match them with suitable doctors for their preferred procedures.
Family ties
Farina's business and connections to the Kardashian family
Farina's business was indirectly connected to the Kardashian family when Kris Jenner underwent a facelift from one of Farina's favorite plastic surgeons. This caused a surge in Farina's business, with over 700 inquiries received in one day after Jenner publicly discussed her procedure. The potential for drama is high, given Farina's history of legal disputes with beauty influencers and accusations against well-known doctors for botched procedures.
Director's theme
Murphy's history with beauty themes in his work
Murphy has a history of exploring themes of perfection in his work. He created Nip/Tuck, which aired from 2003 to 2010 and dealt with the world of cosmetic surgery. One of his recent shows, Beauty, starring Bella Hadid, is about a virus that makes people beautiful but has deadly side effects.