Listing England batters with centuries in T20 World Cups

England captain Harry Brook made history by becoming the first-ever captain to score a century in the ICC T20 World Cup . He achieved this feat against Pakistan in a Super 8 match in Pallekele on Tuesday. The right-handed batsman played a blistering knock of 100 runs off just 51 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes. On this note, we list down the England batters with centuries in T20 World Cup history.

#3 Harry Brook - 100 vs Pakistan, 2026 Brook's innings in the aforementioned game was instrumental in England chasing down Pakistan's target of 165 runs with five balls to spare. Notably, the England skipper promoted himself to number three after Phil Salt departed on the very first ball. Brook's knock was vital as four of England's other top-five batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. However, the dasher then formed vital partnerships with Sam Curran (16) and Will Jacks (28) en route to his match-winning hundred.

#2 101* - Jos Buttler vs Sri Lanka, 2021 Jos Buttler floored Sri Lanka in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Buttler, who opened the innings, hit an unbeaten 101 from 67 balls, slamming six fours and six sixes. This knock came on a tricky surface, where three of England's other top-four batters failed to enter double-digits. Nevertheless, Buttler's mayhem powered England to 163/4 in 20 overs. In response, SL folded for 137.

Advertisement