911 call revealed in death of Martin Short's daughter, Katherine
What's the story
The 911 call linked to the tragic death of Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has been made public by The Daily Mail. In the recording, a male dispatcher with the Los Angeles Fire Department is heard informing first responders that Short's injury was "self-inflicted." The caller was reportedly "with the patient and unable to enter the bedroom" of her Hollywood Hills home when they made the call. Short died on Monday, February 23, at 42.
Official statement
LAFD confirmed the death 'of a female'
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed to Page Six that an emergency crew was dispatched to Short's residence at 6:41pm on Monday. "Death was reported of a female," a department spokesperson said in a statement. Earlier, Martin's representative had confirmed the news of his daughter's death "with profound grief." The statement read, "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."
Family background
Short was Martin's only daughter
Short was the adopted daughter of Martin, 75, and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of cancer in 2010. The couple had also adopted two sons together: Oliver Patrick and Henry Hayter. It is reported that Short had a service dog named Joni to help her with her mental illness in the years leading up to her death.
Career details
Her career and education
Born on December 3, 1983, Short earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender and sexuality studies from New York University in 2006. She later completed a master's degree in social work at the University of Southern California in 2010. She went on to work at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital and with Camden Center's dual-diagnosis outpatient program. Short also supported Bring Change 2 Mind, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young people to foster supportive school communities.