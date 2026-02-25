911 call revealed in death of Martin Short's daughter, Katherine

The 911 call linked to the tragic death of Katherine Short , the daughter of actor Martin Short, has been made public by The Daily Mail. In the recording, a male dispatcher with the Los Angeles Fire Department is heard informing first responders that Short's injury was "self-inflicted." The caller was reportedly "with the patient and unable to enter the bedroom" of her Hollywood Hills home when they made the call. Short died on Monday, February 23, at 42.

Official statement LAFD confirmed the death 'of a female' The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed to Page Six that an emergency crew was dispatched to Short's residence at 6:41pm on Monday. "Death was reported of a female," a department spokesperson said in a statement. Earlier, Martin's representative had confirmed the news of his daughter's death "with profound grief." The statement read, "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Family background Short was Martin's only daughter Short was the adopted daughter of Martin, 75, and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of cancer in 2010. The couple had also adopted two sons together: Oliver Patrick and Henry Hayter. It is reported that Short had a service dog named Joni to help her with her mental illness in the years leading up to her death.

Advertisement