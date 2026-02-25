Hollywood actor Martin Short's daughter Katherine (42) dies by suicide

Katherine Hartley Short, the daughter of actor-comedian Martin Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman, has died at the age of 42. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from a Hollywood Hills home on Monday evening (February 23) after reports of a female in distress. The Los Angeles coroner confirmed to PEOPLE that Hartley Short died by suicide.

Family statement The Short family released a statement In a statement to PEOPLE, the Short family said, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Career path Hartley Short was a licensed clinical social worker Hartley Short was a licensed clinical social worker who worked in private practice and also part-time at Amae Health. She graduated from New York University in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies, followed by a master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Community work She worked at several mental health facilities During her career, Hartley Short interned at Public Counsel, a pro bono law firm, and trained at the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration. She also worked at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for over four years before moving to Camden Center's dual-diagnosis outpatient program. In addition to her private practice work, she was involved with the mental health nonprofit Bring Change to Mind.

Family details Hartley Short was adopted by Short and Dolman Hartley Short was adopted by Short and Dolman, who were married for 30 years until Dolman's death in 2010 from ovarian cancer. The couple also has two other adopted children, Oliver Patrick (39) and Henry Hayter (36). Hartley Short mostly stayed out of the public eye but attended a few events with her father over the years, including The Producers afterparty in 2003 and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2011. May she rest in peace.