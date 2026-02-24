'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins to play Audrey Hepburn

Lily Collins, the star of Netflix 's Emily in Paris, has been announced as the lead for an upcoming film on the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's. She will be playing Hollywood superstar Audrey Hepburn. The project will be based on Sam Wasson's nonfiction book Fifth Avenue, 5 AM: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's and the Dawn of the Modern Woman. Collins will also serve as a producer for this venture.

Actor's statement Collins expressed her excitement on Instagram Collins took to Instagram to share her excitement about the project. She wrote, "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I'm finally able share this." "Honored and ecstatic don't begin to express how I feel..." The script for the film will be penned by Alena Smith, known for creating the Apple TV series Dickinson.

Film details What will the movie be about? The upcoming film will be the "first complete account of the making of the film." It will delve into the pre-production chaos, where Truman Capote wanted Marilyn Monroe to play Holly Golightly and felt Paramount had "double crossed" him by casting Hepburn. The movie will also cover on-set drama, including a crew member nearly getting electrocuted while filming outside Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue.

