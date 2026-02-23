'Hum Dil De...': Bhansali recalls 'dream shoot,' lauds Salman, Aishwarya

Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was recently screened at the Indian Film Festival in Rome. The screening was part of a retrospective of Bhansali's films and was presented by the Embassy of India in Rome. The film, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Salman Khan , and Ajay Devgn , received a huge ovation from the audience. In a recent interview, Bhansali looked back on the movie.

Director's statement 'Hum Dil... was important film for me' Speaking about the film, Bhansali told Bollywood Hungama, "It was a very important film for me." He added that before Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he had made Khamoshi: The Musical, which "nearly destroyed" his career. "The visuals of audiences breaking seats in rage at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai still haunt me."

Film's impact Bhansali on 1st screening of 'Hum Dil...' Bhansali further recalled the premiere of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam at Liberty Cinema, where the audience was completely engrossed in the film. "The audience sat in rapt attention throughout the film." "I quietly heard their comments as they came out of the theater...nobody recognized me, and it was all positive. I could make more films after that."

Advertisement