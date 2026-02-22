PM to inaugurate NaMo Bharat train service, Meerut Metro today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the NaMo Bharat train service and the Meerut Metro in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The NaMo Bharat service is a part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, aimed at providing high-speed connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. The inauguration is part of a larger effort by the central government to improve regional transit systems, reduce travel time, ease congestion, and promote sustainable urban mobility.

Schedule details PM Modi to arrive at Hindon Airport around 11am According to the district administration, PM Modi will arrive at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad around 11:00am. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Mohkampur helipad near Shatabdi Nagar station by a state helicopter to receive him at 11:15am. The prime minister's helicopter is expected to land at the same helipad at 11:30am, where CM Adityanath will receive him.

Inauguration ceremony PM to lay foundation stone for development projects in Meerut At 12:30pm, PM Modi will flag off the NaMo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station. He will then travel by metro to Meerut South station with CM Adityanath. From there, he will travel by road to Mohiuddinpur for a public meeting around 1:00pm. During this event, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹12,930 crore in Meerut.

