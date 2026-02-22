'Makers are greedy': Anurag Kashyap calls 'Kerala Story 2' 'propaganda'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently lambasted The Kerala Story 2 , calling it "bullsh*t propaganda." Speaking to the media in Kochi, he said, "They [the makers] just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money." His comments come amid a controversy over the film's certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, will release on February 27.

Authenticity concerns What did Kashyap say? Kashyap also questioned the authenticity of a scene from the trailer where a character is fed beef in an unusual manner. He said, "Aisa beef kaun khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner)." The film has been accused of spreading misinformation and inciting communal tensions through its content.

Legal action Kerala HC issues notice to producers Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has issued a notice to the producers of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond on a writ petition challenging the certification granted by CBFC. The plea raises objections to the teaser and trailer, alleging that they depict women from various states being lured into relationships and coerced into religious conversion.

Title controversy Petitioners seek the quashing of the certification The petitioners argue that despite the story allegedly spanning several states, the film's title links incidents of terrorism and forced conversion solely to Kerala. They have sought the quashing of the certification, reconsideration of the title, and suspension of the film's release pending further review. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also slammed the movie, writing on X, "It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged."

