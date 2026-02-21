Hrithik's 'Kaabil 2' script locked; director shares shooting update
What's the story
Sanjay Gupta, the director of the 2017 hit Kaabil, has revealed that he is ready with the script for its sequel, Kaabil 2. In an exclusive interview with Variety India, he said that filming will start as soon as Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan give their approval. "I just want to tell you that as a director and a writer, I'm fully ready," Gupta said.
Sequel expectations
Gupta promises the sequel will be 'deadlier'
Gupta also promised that Kaabil 2 would be "far more deadlier than the first part." He emphasized the importance of sequels being better than their predecessors, saying, "When you make a sequel to a film, it has to be better than the first. Otherwise, why make it?" The original film starred Roshan as a blind dubbing artist seeking revenge for his wife's death.
Film's success
Everything to know about the original 'Kaabil'
Despite releasing on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Kaabil was a commercial success. The film entered the ₹100 crore club and featured an ensemble cast, including Yami Gautam Dhar, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Akhilendra Mishra, Narendra Jha, Suresh Menon, and Girish Kulkarni. The music was composed by Rajesh Roshan, and the screenplay was written by Vijay Kumar Mishra.