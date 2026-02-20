South India braces for rains; harvests, fishing may be affected

A new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to change weather patterns across South India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the coming days. The system is expected to form over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal within 24 hours, moving west-northwestwards thereafter.

Rain forecast Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 21 and 22. Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are likely to affect parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on these dates. The evolving system may move toward Tamil Nadu, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall around February 22 and 23.

Weather advisory Fisherman warning issued for several parts of Bay of Bengal The IMD has issued a fisherman warning from February 20 to 24 for several parts of the Bay of Bengal. This includes areas along and off the Sri Lanka coast, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin region, and parts of south Andaman Sea. Rough sea conditions are likely over segments of the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during this period.

Temperature rise Increase in maximum temperatures over northwest India Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over northwest India over the next seven days from February 20. Minimum temperatures are also likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the same region. Isolated rainfall or snowfall is expected over Uttarakhand between February 22 and 24 and Himachal Pradesh on February 23. Meanwhile, Delhi experienced a hazy morning with reduced visibility due to fog and mist on Friday.

