'An Evening in Paris' to get modern spiritual sequel?
What's the story
The iconic Bollywood film An Evening in Paris (1967), starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, may get a modern spiritual sequel. Ashim Samanta, son of the classic film's director Shakti Samanta, recently revealed to mid-day that French national Georges-Emmanuel Morali has proposed "relaunching" the movie in France. The original film was a massive hit upon its release and continues to be cherished by audiences.
Film details
Here's what the new version will be about
The proposed sequel is envisioned as a love story between a French boy and an Indian girl. The girl, inspired by the original film, visits Paris and wants to see all the heritage spots shown in An Evening in Paris. The French boy takes her to these locations, leading them both to fall in love. Clips from the original film will also feature prominently in this new version.
Production prospects
More on the original film
Samanta said, "If all goes well, and with the backing of proactive financial, creative, and governmental support, there is a possibility of a modern spiritual sequel." "Our home production has influenced French national Georges-Emmanuel Morali to consider relaunching this romantic film in France." The original film was directed by Shakti and featured music by Shankar-Jaikishan. It was a romantic thriller involving lost twin sisters, Parisian love, swapping identities, and a whole lot of action.