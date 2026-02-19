Tata Group partners with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise

Expansion plans

Partnership aims to fast-track AI-native transformation

OpenAI's partnership with Tata Group will see the latter provide 100 megawatts of capacity, with plans to expand up to 1 gigawatt in the future. This collaboration is expected to fast-track AI-native transformation on a global scale. The first phase of deploying ChatGPT Enterprise will begin with employees at TCS and then extend across other companies within the Tata Group over the coming years.