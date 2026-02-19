Tata Group partners with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise
What's the story
Tata Group has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to implement ChatGPT Enterprise across its various companies. The move is part of Tata's global Stargate initiative, which aims to create local, AI-ready data center capacity focused on data residency, security, and long-term domestic capability. As part of this collaboration, OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) HyperVault data center business.
Expansion plans
Partnership aims to fast-track AI-native transformation
OpenAI's partnership with Tata Group will see the latter provide 100 megawatts of capacity, with plans to expand up to 1 gigawatt in the future. This collaboration is expected to fast-track AI-native transformation on a global scale. The first phase of deploying ChatGPT Enterprise will begin with employees at TCS and then extend across other companies within the Tata Group over the coming years.
Certifications
OpenAI is also expanding its certification program
OpenAI is expanding its presence in India, partnering with TCS as its first international certification collaborator to build practical AI skills across industries. Additionally, the ChatGPT maker is deploying over 100,000 ChatGPT Edu licenses to prepare students for the workforce. Initial academic partners include prestigious institutions like IIM Ahmedabad, AIIMS New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, UPES, and Pearl Academy.