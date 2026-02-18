Epstein didn't dispute Andrew, Virginia's sexual contact in leaked emails

In a shocking revelation, newly released emails from 2015 show that late financier Jeffrey Epstein did not dispute a former New York Times journalist's claim that former Prince Andrew had "consensual sex" with Virginia Giuffre . This contradicts Andrew's repeated denials of any sexual contact with Giuffre. The emails provide additional context to the scrutiny surrounding Epstein's associations.

Email exchange Epstein was advised to distance himself from Andrew The emails were exchanged between Epstein and journalist Landon Thomas Jr., who was a financial reporter for The New York Times at the time. In one email, Thomas advised Epstein to distance himself from Andrew due to their controversial relationship. He wrote, "I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew," adding that Epstein's association with the then-duke was "keeping the story alive."

Controversial claim 'He had consensual sex with VR': Thomas to Epstein In the same email, Thomas made a controversial claim about Andrew and Giuffre, referring to her by her maiden name, Virginia Roberts. He wrote, "I mean in the end he had consensual sex with VR. And VR worked for you." Epstein did not challenge or correct this characterization, which is significant as Andrew has consistently denied any sexual contact with Giuffre and claimed he never met her.

Legal proceedings Andrew's consistent denials of any sexual contact with Giuffre Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in his ties to Epstein. In a 2019 interview with BBC's Newsnight, he claimed he didn't recall ever meeting Giuffre and questioned the authenticity of a photograph showing them together with Ghislaine Maxwell. He was named in a lawsuit against Epstein filed by Giuffre, alleging she was sex trafficked to him when she was 17. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with her without admitting liability.

