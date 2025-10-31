'Historic': Virginia Giuffre's family celebrates Prince Andrew's title removal
What's the story
The family of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has celebrated the royal's title removal as a "historic" victory. Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III had formally stripped brother Andrew of his titles and honors. He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The decision comes after Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was released earlier this month.
Family response
Giuffre's brother calls for further investigation into Andrew
Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts expressed pride in his sister's fight against Prince Andrew. "This normal girl from a normal family has taken down a prince," he said, adding that Giuffre would be proud of King Charles III's decision. However, he also called for further investigation into Andrew, saying "he needs to be behind bars."
Memoir revelations
What were Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew?
In her memoir, Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew as a teenager. She alleged that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Andrew, who believed "having sex with me was his birthright." The allegations have been denied by Andrew, who settled out of court with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability or apologizing.
Title relinquishment
Andrew had voluntarily given up royal titles earlier this month
Earlier this month, Andrew had voluntarily given up several royal titles. He said the "continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family." Despite his decision to step back from public duties in 2019 after a controversial BBC interview on his relationship with Epstein, Andrew retained some titles until now. He will also have to evacuate his royal lodge and move into a private residence.