'Historic': Virginia Giuffre's family celebrates Prince Andrew's title removal 

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has celebrated the royal's title removal as a "historic" victory. Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III had formally stripped brother Andrew of his titles and honors. He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The decision comes after Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was released earlier this month.

Family response Giuffre's brother calls for further investigation into Andrew Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts expressed pride in his sister's fight against Prince Andrew. "This normal girl from a normal family has taken down a prince," he said, adding that Giuffre would be proud of King Charles III's decision. However, he also called for further investigation into Andrew, saying "he needs to be behind bars."

Memoir revelations What were Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew? In her memoir, Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew as a teenager. She alleged that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Andrew, who believed "having sex with me was his birthright." The allegations have been denied by Andrew, who settled out of court with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability or apologizing.