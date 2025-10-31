'Ties never been stronger': US, India ink 10-year defense pact

The United States and India have signed a 10-year defense framework. The agreement was signed by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Hegseth described the framework as a "cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence," enhancing coordination, information sharing, and technological cooperation between both nations. In a post on X, he said "our defense ties have never been stronger."

Strategic significance New chapter in India-US relations, says Singh Hegseth described the 10-year defense framework as "ambitious" and said it is an important step for both countries' forces, putting out a "roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead." "It underscores America's long-term commitment to our shared security and our strong partnership," he added. Singh said the signing of the framework marks a new chapter in India-US relations and expressed confidence that under Hegseth's leadership, these ties would strengthen further.

Diplomatic dialogue Jaishankar-Rubio meet on October 27 The defense framework signing follows a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 27. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and global challenges during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur. The high-level interactions also come amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that India wouldn't rush into trade agreements or accept conditions limiting its trading choices.