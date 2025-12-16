IPL 2026: DC buy uncapped Auqib Nabi for ₹8.40 crore
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir's rising pace-bowling sensation Auqib Nabi has bagged his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. Delhi Capitals bought the fast bowler for ₹8.40 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction. The 29-year-old, who has been in sensational form in domestic cricket, is mostly known for his heroics with the new ball. Here we look at his stats.
DYK
Nabi's impressive performance in domestic cricket
Nabi's heroics in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy made him a household name. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 44 wickets. Nabi's average (13.93) was the best among bowlers with at least 35 wickets. With 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate under eight, Nabi has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.
Stats
43 wickets in T20 cricket
Overall in T20 cricket, Nabi has claimed 43 wickets from 34 games at an average of 21.81. His economy rate reads 7.74, as the tally includes two four-wicket hauls. Nabi can also contribute with the bat if required as he averages 18.91 and 20.64 in First-Class and List A cricket, respectively.