IPL 2026: DC buy uncapped Auqib Nabi for ₹8.40 crore

DYK

Nabi's impressive performance in domestic cricket

Nabi's heroics in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy made him a household name. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 44 wickets. Nabi's average (13.93) was the best among bowlers with at least 35 wickets. With 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate under eight, Nabi has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.