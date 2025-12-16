China approves L3 autonomous cars for hands-free driving

Beijing has approved China 's first two Level 3 (L3) autonomous vehicles, a major step toward the widespread adoption of self-driving technology in the world's largest automotive market. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that Changan Automobile and BAIC have been given the green light to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) with L3 capabilities.

Technological advancement L3 autonomous vehicles: A new era in EV technology The approval marks a significant technological leap as it allows drivers to be hands-off under certain conditions. However, it's important to note that these vehicles can only drive on urban roads and highways in designated areas. This is a major upgrade from the current state of driver-assistance systems found in smart cars, which are mostly classified as L2 or L2+ and require drivers to keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

Safety measures MIIT to monitor L3 autonomous vehicles The MIIT has confirmed that both companies have passed tests for their respective models and relevant safety reviews. The ministry also said it will work with other authorities to monitor these vehicles while promoting the development of smart driving industries in China. This collaborative approach is aimed at ensuring the safe integration of L3 autonomous cars into public roads.