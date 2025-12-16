IPL 2026: Here's why Cameron Green will earn only ₹18cr 

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was one of the most sought-after players at the Indian Premier League 2026 auction held at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena. After a fierce bidding war between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , it was KKR that won the race with a bid of ₹25.20 crore. However, despite this huge sum, Green will take home only ₹18 crore due to a new BCCI rule introduced this season.

Rule details BCCI's new rule caps overseas players' earnings The new rule, which was introduced to tackle the issue of overseas players signing up only for mini-auctions and pocketing a hefty sum, puts a cap on how much an overseas player can earn from a mini-auction. The maximum fee is capped at the highest auction price or retention price at a mega auction, whichever is lower. This year, that cap was set at ₹18 crore for franchises retaining players ahead of IPL 2025's mega auction.

Financial implications Excess amount to be deposited with BCCI If a bid exceeds the ₹18 crore cap, the excess amount is deposited with the Board of Control for Cricket inIndia (BCCI) for player welfare. The rule applies only to overseas players and not Indian players in the league, who will get their full auction amount. This new regulation was introduced this season as part of IPL's efforts to ensure fair play and financial discipline within the league.

History Green makes history Green's original final bid of ₹25.20 crore is the highest for an overseas player at an IPL auction. He surpassed his compatriot Mitchell Starc, who bagged a ₹24.75 crore deal with KKR in IPL 2024. Overall, Green is now the third-most expensive player in IPL history, only behind Rishabh Pant (₹27.00 crore by LSG, 2025) and Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore by PBKS, 2025).