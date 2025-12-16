IPL 2026: LSG acquire injury-prone pacer Anrich Nortje
What's the story
Adding on to their list of value picks, Lucknow Super Giants have bought South African pacer Anrich Nortje. The Proteas speedster, who bowls at over 150kph, was bought for ₹2 crore, his base price, by the Super Giants at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Although Nortje remains injury-prone, he has delivered some match-winning spells in the IPL.
Stats
A look at his IPL journey
Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers, made his IPL debut in 2020 for Delhi Capitals (DC). It was his most fruitful season, where he combined with Kagiso Rabada to bolster the DC attack. He took 22 wickets at 23.27 as DC reached the final. After being released by DC, he played just two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2025 season.
Information
Anrich closing in on 200 T20 wickets
According to ESPNcricinfo, Nortje has accounted for 61 wickets from 48 IPL games at an average of 27.16. His economy rate reads 9.07. Overall, he owns 192 T20 wickets at an average of 23.08.