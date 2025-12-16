IPL 2026: LSG acquire injury-prone pacer Anrich Nortje 

Stats

A look at his IPL journey

Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers, made his IPL debut in 2020 for Delhi Capitals (DC). It was his most fruitful season, where he combined with Kagiso Rabada to bolster the DC attack. He took 22 wickets at 23.27 as DC reached the final. After being released by DC, he played just two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2025 season.