Sunny Deol gets emotional at 'Border 2' teaser launch: Watch
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, a stalwart of the Hindi film industry, made his first public appearance since his father Dharmendra's death at the Border 2 teaser launch. The event on Tuesday was a chance for Deol to reconnect with fans and colleagues after a period of mourning. His emotional state was apparent as he addressed the audience during this poignant moment.
Emotional scene
Deol's emotional moment at 'Border 2' teaser launch
At the Border 2 teaser launch event in Mumbai on Vijay Diwas, Deol was visibly emotional while delivering one of the film's powerful dialogues. As he said, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?" the audience responded with "Lahore tak." Deol repeated the line with equal intensity, but what truly stood out was his struggle to hold back tears while delivering this dialogue.
Film information
'Border 2' cast and crew details
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta's JP Films. The film features an ensemble cast including Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is set to release on January 23, 2026. Recently, Deol posted a video of his dear father enjoying the view of the mountains to commemorate his 90th birth anniversary. Dharmendra died on November 24.