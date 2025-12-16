Sunny Deol gets emotional at 'Border 2' teaser launch: Watch

Emotional scene

Deol's emotional moment at 'Border 2' teaser launch

At the Border 2 teaser launch event in Mumbai on Vijay Diwas, Deol was visibly emotional while delivering one of the film's powerful dialogues. As he said, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?" the audience responded with "Lahore tak." Deol repeated the line with equal intensity, but what truly stood out was his struggle to hold back tears while delivering this dialogue.