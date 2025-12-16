Sunny Deol leads fearless fight in rousing 'Border 2' teaser
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser of Border 2 was released on Tuesday, paying homage to the Indian armed forces. The event was held in Mumbai and coincided with Vijay Diwas (December 16), which celebrates India's victory in the 1971 war. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Teaser highlights
Deol's iconic war cry steals the show
The teaser, filled with the signature grit and intensity of the Border franchise, features a memorable scene where Deol asks his soldiers to scream so loudly that it can be heard across the border in Lahore. While Deol looks as fierce as ever in his battle-ready avatar, Dhawan displays unwavering determination on duty. In his Air Force pilot avatar, Dosanjh is charismatic, and Shetty embodies youthful courage as a Navy officer.
Film's essence
'Border 2' is a tribute to brotherhood, sacrifice
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is expected to be a fitting tribute to the themes of brotherhood, sacrifice, and emotion that define the franchise. The film is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It features an ensemble cast including Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Paramvir Cheema. It will hit theaters on January 23, 2026.