Will SRK collab with Jr. NTR for 'Pathaan 2'?
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan is set to take the YRF Spy Universe by storm. According to a recent report, RRR star Jr. NTR is likely to join the high-octane franchise, adding even more star power and scale to the film. Aditya Chopra is reportedly planning to develop NTR's character further in Pathaan 2.
Character details
NTR's role in 'Pathaan 2' to be significant
A report by Sacnilk suggests that NTR's role in Pathaan 2 will be much more than a cameo. He is expected to either play a parallel lead or a formidable antagonist opposite Khan. The sequel was announced at a recent event in Dubai. The event featured the unveiling of a tower named after Khan, during which the developer announced that Pathaan 2 is in the works.
Filming plans
'Pathaan 2' to be shot extensively in Chile
Reports suggest that Pathaan 2 will go on floors in 2026 and will be extensively shot in Chile. The decision to film in the country was reportedly discussed during Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's recent visit to India. Filmmaker-actor Anshuman Jha, who attended the meeting, confirmed these talks and expressed hope that they would help showcase the beauty of Chile through Indian cinema.
Franchise timeline
'Pathaan 2' to precede 'Tiger vs Pathaan' crossover
In the larger scheme of things, Pathaan 2 is expected to release before the much-awaited crossover film Tiger vs Pathaan. An earlier report by Pinkvilla suggested that the sequel will be instrumental in setting up the showdown between SRK's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger. PeepingMoon also reported, "The sequel is designed not only to carry forward Pathaan's story but also to lay the groundwork for larger conflicts in upcoming installments of YRF's Spy Universe."