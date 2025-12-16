Will SRK collab with Jr. NTR for 'Pathaan 2'?

The much-anticipated sequel to Shah Rukh Khan 's blockbuster Pathaan is set to take the YRF Spy Universe by storm. According to a recent report, RRR star Jr. NTR is likely to join the high-octane franchise, adding even more star power and scale to the film. Aditya Chopra is reportedly planning to develop NTR's character further in Pathaan 2.

Character details NTR's role in 'Pathaan 2' to be significant A report by Sacnilk suggests that NTR's role in Pathaan 2 will be much more than a cameo. He is expected to either play a parallel lead or a formidable antagonist opposite Khan. The sequel was announced at a recent event in Dubai. The event featured the unveiling of a tower named after Khan, during which the developer announced that Pathaan 2 is in the works.

Filming plans 'Pathaan 2' to be shot extensively in Chile Reports suggest that Pathaan 2 will go on floors in 2026 and will be extensively shot in Chile. The decision to film in the country was reportedly discussed during Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's recent visit to India. Filmmaker-actor Anshuman Jha, who attended the meeting, confirmed these talks and expressed hope that they would help showcase the beauty of Chile through Indian cinema.