Meet the 12-year-old making waves with AI-powered pop music
Indian music creator Jake Joss just dropped "Shine Bright," an English-Korean pop song sung by his 12-year-old daughter, Alithea.
What's cool? Joss used AI to help write and structure the track—even though he doesn't speak Korean.
This release is part of his trio of AI-driven music projects this year, following "Daddy" (the first fully AI-generated music video) and the patriotic album "Azaadi."
How tech and creativity came together
Joss wanted to create a K-Pop-inspired song for Alithea, who's a big fan of the genre. With AI assisting in co-writing lyrics and creating visuals—like cover art—the project shows how tech can boost creativity instead of replacing it.
"Shine Bright" is now streaming everywhere, giving a glimpse at how artists might use AI to make even more unique music in the future.