'BB 19': Tanya's stylist Riddhima alleges unpaid dues, unreturned outfits

Fashion stylist Riddhima Sharma is in the middle of a controversy after her social media post went viral. The post called out Bigg Boss 19 participant Tanya Mittal for not clearing dues and not returning expensive outfits lent for the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharma opened up about her situation and how it has affected her.

Collaboration details Sharma's initial collaboration with Mittal was promising Sharma revealed that her first collaboration with Mittal was successful, with her styling and outfits getting appreciation on the show. The primary contact for this deal was Mittal's brother Amrutesh. However, things took a turn when she was asked to join them for the finale at her own expense. "They wanted me to join them for the finale but on my own, which of course I couldn't as last-moment flights are way too expensive for any young professional."

Dispute escalation 'Please clear my dues and send back the old outfits' The dispute escalated when Sharma asked for the return of previous outfits and clearance of dues before she could provide more. "When Tanya picked two more sarees for an ad shoot that I was asked by her team member to get them sourced and delivered, I was like, 'Please clear my dues and send back the old outfits as the brands want them back.'" "Those brands were calling me constantly, so I had to ask them."

Statement 'I was rooting for her throughout the journey...' The situation worsened when there was a delay in the delivery of sarees. "As that saree delivery got delayed due to unforeseen reasons, it was this girl from her team who said, 'Sarees nahi ayi toh payments bhi nahi ayengi' who talks like this?" "It hit me hard that itni mehnat ki and I was rooting for her through out the journey, and then this is how I was treated."

Public statement Sharma's distress over Mittal's public statement Sharma was also upset by a public statement made by Mittal. "Also, when someone in paps asked her about her styling, Tanya on camera said, 'Mujhe nahi pata tailor hai ya stylist hain?'" "I also asked her brother why she said so about me, but he had no answer." "Though Amrutesh had been really supportive of my craft, in this, he also couldn't do much."