'BB 19': Tanya's stylist Riddhima alleges unpaid dues, unreturned outfits
What's the story
Fashion stylist Riddhima Sharma is in the middle of a controversy after her social media post went viral. The post called out Bigg Boss 19 participant Tanya Mittal for not clearing dues and not returning expensive outfits lent for the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharma opened up about her situation and how it has affected her.
Collaboration details
Sharma's initial collaboration with Mittal was promising
Sharma revealed that her first collaboration with Mittal was successful, with her styling and outfits getting appreciation on the show. The primary contact for this deal was Mittal's brother Amrutesh. However, things took a turn when she was asked to join them for the finale at her own expense. "They wanted me to join them for the finale but on my own, which of course I couldn't as last-moment flights are way too expensive for any young professional."
Dispute escalation
'Please clear my dues and send back the old outfits'
The dispute escalated when Sharma asked for the return of previous outfits and clearance of dues before she could provide more. "When Tanya picked two more sarees for an ad shoot that I was asked by her team member to get them sourced and delivered, I was like, 'Please clear my dues and send back the old outfits as the brands want them back.'" "Those brands were calling me constantly, so I had to ask them."
Statement
'I was rooting for her throughout the journey...'
The situation worsened when there was a delay in the delivery of sarees. "As that saree delivery got delayed due to unforeseen reasons, it was this girl from her team who said, 'Sarees nahi ayi toh payments bhi nahi ayengi' who talks like this?" "It hit me hard that itni mehnat ki and I was rooting for her through out the journey, and then this is how I was treated."
Public statement
Sharma's distress over Mittal's public statement
Sharma was also upset by a public statement made by Mittal. "Also, when someone in paps asked her about her styling, Tanya on camera said, 'Mujhe nahi pata tailor hai ya stylist hain?'" "I also asked her brother why she said so about me, but he had no answer." "Though Amrutesh had been really supportive of my craft, in this, he also couldn't do much."
Current status
Sharma is hopeful for a resolution
Sharma is still in touch with Mittal's team and is hopeful for a resolution. "Tanya's manager is in touch, and I have been paid ₹50K, with payment for three looks (including one for Amrutesh on finale of Bigg Boss 19) still pending along with 20 outfits to be returned." "They promised to sort this as soon as possible. I am hopeful it is done so I can move forward." Meanwhile, Mittal ended up being the fourth-runner up on the show.