Domestic violence case: Celina Jaitly demands ₹100cr compensation from husband
Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly and her estranged husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, appeared before a metropolitan magistrate's court in Andheri on Friday. The court has directed both parties to file their income affidavits by January 27. Haag has also been asked to respond to Jaitly's domestic violence complaint during the first hearing of the case filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act last November.
Jaitly's allegations of sustained abuse and financial control
Jaitly, represented by Karanjawala & Company, has alleged continuous physical, verbal, and emotional abuse during their 15-year marriage. She has sought ₹100cr as compensation and ₹10L per month as maintenance. The couple married in Mumbai in 2010 and lived across Mumbai, Dubai, and Austria during Haag's overseas assignments.
Jaitly accuses Haag of financial misappropriation and property dispute
Jaitly has accused Haag of financial misappropriation, alleging he siphoned money from her bank accounts, used her debit and credit cards while claiming to pay her bills, and "controlled" her documents and passport. A pivotal issue in the dispute is a 2019 gift deed transferring her Mumbai flat to Haag. She claims the deed was executed when she was mentally vulnerable and alleges her husband later rented out the property without her knowledge.
Jaitly's claims of intensified abuse and forced relocation
The alleged abuse intensified after the family was moved to a small village in Austria, where Jaitly claims she was eventually forced to leave with a neighbor's help after finding documents Haag had allegedly hidden from her. The next hearing in this case will be held on January 27, when the court will likely consider interim relief applications based on these income affidavits.
Parallel divorce proceedings and child custody issues
Parallel to the domestic violence case in India, Haag had filed for divorce in an Austrian court this year. His legal team claims he blamed Jaitly for their marriage's breakdown. The Austrian court recently allowed Jaitly one hour of daily telephonic contact with their children after Haag allegedly cut off communication. In her domestic violence petition, she claims she has been prevented from contacting the children since initiating legal action in India.