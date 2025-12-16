'Thalaiva!'—Sivakarthikeyan's shout-out goes viral at Rajinikanth's 'Padayappa' re-release
A video of Sivakarthikeyan hyping up the crowd by shouting "Thalaiva!" during Rajinikanth's epic intro at the Padayappa re-release is all over social media.
The film was brought back to theaters on December 12 to mark Rajinikanth's 75th birthday and his 50 years in cinema, turning screenings into mini-celebrations packed with energy.
Fans, tributes, and what's next
Sivakarthikeyan also shared his love for Rajini on X, saying, "Happy milestone birthday to my idol, Thalaivar — the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth. A legend of 75 years, a phenomenon of 50. Your style and aura remain unmatched, Thalaivaa.(sic)"
Fans marked the occasion by dancing and recreating scenes from Padayappa, which originally starred icons like Sivaji Ganesan and Ramya Krishnan with music by AR Rahman.
Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for his next big release—Parasakthi—hitting screens this January.