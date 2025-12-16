Vaani gets candid about her look in 'Mandala Murders'
What's the story
Vaani Kapoor, who recently made her streaming debut with Netflix's crime thriller series Mandala Murders, has spoken about her character's transformation. The actor juggled two roles as a CBI officer and a physicist in the show. In an interview with Zoom, she said that she was "liberated" by not caring about her looks while playing a police officer.
Character portrayal
Kapoor's commitment to authenticity in 'Mandala Murders'
Kapoor emphasized her dedication to portraying a realistic police officer. She said, "That was entirely Gopi (Puthran, director)'s vision. I didn't interfere nor did I provide any suggestions on how she should be portrayed." "Except for the sneakers part, I insisted, 'let her run, don't give her boots.'" "He envisioned her in a specific way and I adhered to that direction and adjusted accordingly."
Series details
'Mandala Murders' plot and Kapoor's role
Kapoor further explained her character's look, saying, "It's T-shirts, pants, shirts, and jeans. It's a style I often see women wear in professional settings." "They rightly aimed to avoid (glamor) and not present it as if a Tiger 4 or a Pathaan film was unfolding. It's about crafting a genuine world and a real police officer." Mandala Murders is set in the fictional town of Charandaspur in Uttar Pradesh and combines elements of mystery and supernatural horror.