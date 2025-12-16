Vaani gets candid about her look in 'Mandala Murders'

Character portrayal

Kapoor's commitment to authenticity in 'Mandala Murders'

Kapoor emphasized her dedication to portraying a realistic police officer. She said, "That was entirely Gopi (Puthran, director)'s vision. I didn't interfere nor did I provide any suggestions on how she should be portrayed." "Except for the sneakers part, I insisted, 'let her run, don't give her boots.'" "He envisioned her in a specific way and I adhered to that direction and adjusted accordingly."