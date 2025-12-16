19 films denied screening at IFFK; Shashi Tharoor criticizes I&B

The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram has been thrown into chaos after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) reportedly denied screening permissions to 19 films. The list includes Palestinian films such as Palestine 36, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, All That's Left of You, and Wajib. The ministry's decision has sparked widespread outrage among filmmakers and critics alike.

Criticism Tharoor criticized 'extraordinary degree of cinematic illiteracy' Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the ministry's decision, calling it "deeply unfortunate." He noted that the list was initially longer, but several films were cleared after he intervened with I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "The list of 19 films suggests an extraordinary degree of cinematic illiteracy on the part of the bureaucracy," he said, questioning why classics like Battleship Potemkin were blocked.

Urgency Tharoor urged ministers to expedite approvals Tharoor further urged Vaishnaw and Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar to expedite the approvals, warning that the delay could harm India's cultural image. "Denying permission to some Palestinian films reflects bureaucratic over-cautiousness rather than the cultural breadth of vision that should be involved when it comes to world cinema," he added.