Nick Reiner's hotel room 'full of blood' after parents' murder

Nick Reiner , the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and actor Michele Singer Reiner, was arrested for allegedly murdering his parents. He checked into a Santa Monica hotel early Sunday morning. According to TMZ, sources say that his hotel room was "full of blood" when staff entered later on Sunday. The LAPD Robbery-Homicide detectives were called to the scene on Monday to collect evidence and interview employees at The Pierside Santa Monica hotel.

Timeline Reiner was 'tweaked out'; covered the window with bedsheets Reiner checked into the hotel around 4:00am on Sunday, hours after a heated argument with his father at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. Eyewitnesses reported that he appeared "tweaked out" but showed no visible signs of a violent confrontation. The reservation was for one day only, but Reiner never formally checked out. When staff entered his room later on Sunday, they discovered the shower filled with blood, blood stains on the bed, and the window in the room covered with bedsheets.

Arrest details Reiner's arrest followed parents' murder investigation Reiner was eventually located and arrested about 32km away in Exposition Park, near downtown Los Angeles. The arrest came after his parents were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. The bodies of Rob, 78, and Michele (68) were discovered by their daughter Romy at around 3:40pm. She reportedly told investigators that her brother was "dangerous" and "should be a suspect."