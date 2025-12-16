'General Hospital' star Anthony Geary dies at 78

Anthony Geary, the actor who became a household name in the 1970s and 1980s for his role on General Hospital, has died at 78. The news was confirmed by ABC, which said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony Geary, whose portrayal of Luke Spencer helped define General Hospital and daytime television." The actor reportedly passed away on Sunday in Amsterdam due to complications from a surgical procedure.

Tributes Geary's 'General Hospital' co-stars mourn his passing Frank Valentini, executive producer of General Hospital, expressed his grief over Geary's death. He said in a statement: "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken over the news of Tony Geary's passing." "Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for." Genie Francis, who played Laura Webber Baldwin opposite Geary's Luke Spencer, also paid tribute to him. She said, "He was a powerhouse as an actor...No star burned brighter than Tony Geary."

Legacy Geary's career and personal life Geary, who joined General Hospital in 1978, won eight Daytime Emmy awards for his portrayal of Luke Spencer. His character's romance with Francis's Laura Webber Baldwin made them cultural icons. The couple's 1981 wedding was a two-part pop culture phenomenon that attracted guest appearances from celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor and drew a record 30 million viewers. He lived with his husband, Claudio Gama, in Amsterdam.