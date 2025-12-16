Next Article
'45' trailer: Life, choices, and a twist you won't see coming
Entertainment
The trailer for 45 just dropped, giving us a glimpse into a world where every choice matters.
Upendra's voiceover sets the mood, describing life as a narrow space where every action carries moral weight, while Raj B Shetty plays an everyday guy facing tough decisions shaped by unseen forces.
Identity, debates, and what's next
The trailer's big surprise—Shivarajkumar in a Bharatanatyam dancer's costume—has everyone talking about duality and identity online.
Director Arjun Janya says the film is all about the choices people make, not just good vs evil.
The Hindi trailer already racked up over 10 million views in one day.
Mark your calendar: 45 hits Kannada screens December 25 and rolls out in other languages from January 1, 2026.