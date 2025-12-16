'Dhurandhar' is on a rampage

'Dhurandhar' is unstoppable; zooms past ₹400cr in 12 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:50 pm Dec 16, 202502:50 pm

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, has crossed the ₹400cr mark at the box office within just 12 days of its release. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar set a new record for second Monday collections in Hindi cinema history with earnings of ₹31.8cr on Day 11. This figure surpassed its opening day collection of ₹28.6cr, indicating strong word-of-mouth and audience interest. At the end of Monday, the total stood at ₹396.4cr, which trickled past ₹400cr on Tuesday.