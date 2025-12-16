'Dhurandhar' is unstoppable; zooms past ₹400cr in 12 days
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, has crossed the ₹400cr mark at the box office within just 12 days of its release. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar set a new record for second Monday collections in Hindi cinema history with earnings of ₹31.8cr on Day 11. This figure surpassed its opening day collection of ₹28.6cr, indicating strong word-of-mouth and audience interest. At the end of Monday, the total stood at ₹396.4cr, which trickled past ₹400cr on Tuesday.
Cast
'Dhurandhar' features an ensemble cast of Bollywood actors
Dhurandhar boasts a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The film is expected to continue its successful run at the box office as it heads toward the ₹500cr club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film's performance on social media, stating it was "on a record-smashing rampage." He added that Day 11's earnings were higher than those on Day 1, which is usually a significant drop-off day for films.
Future prospects
'Dhurandhar' set to challenge 'Pushpa 2' for box office supremacy
The film's success has sparked speculation about whether it can dethrone Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 as the highest-grossing Bollywood film. The second installment of Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. It remains to be seen if the film can maintain its momentum and continue breaking records at the box office in the coming days.