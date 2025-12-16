'Ikkis': Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda's war drama drops this Christmas Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

Get ready for Ikkis, hitting theaters on December 25, 2025.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film tells the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal—one of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees—who, along with his troop, bravely destroyed 10 enemy tanks during the Battle of Basantar in 1971.