Next Article
'Ikkis': Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda's war drama drops this Christmas
Entertainment
Get ready for Ikkis, hitting theaters on December 25, 2025.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film tells the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal—one of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees—who, along with his troop, bravely destroyed 10 enemy tanks during the Battle of Basantar in 1971.
Where can you watch it?
Agastya Nanda stars as Khetarpal, with the late Dharmendra appearing as his father in a touching posthumous role. Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani officer.
After its theatrical run, Ikkis will stream on Amazon Prime Video (OTT date still under wraps).