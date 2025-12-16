Rob-Michele Reiner had regrets about handling son Nick's addiction problems

Rob Reiner , the acclaimed director and actor, and his son Nick Reiner had a strained relationship before they worked on the 2015 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie. The film was based on Nick's struggles with drug addiction, and their collaboration helped heal their bond. Both Reiner and his wife Michele had expressed regret regarding their handling of Nick's issues. In a 2015 interview with BUILD Series, the father-son duo reflected on how this project brought them closer after years of distance.

Healing process 'Being Charlie' marked a turning point in their relationship Reiner (78), who directed Being Charlie, said the film helped him understand Nick (32) better and hopefully made him a better father. Nick echoed this sentiment, stating that he didn't bond much with the When Harry Met Sally... maker as a kid but felt closer to him while working on the film. He was interested in directing and was impressed by his father's knowledge during this process.

Life imitating art 'Being Charlie' mirrored the Reiners's real-life struggles At the TIFF premiere of Being Charlie in 2015, Reiner revealed that the character Charlie's resentment toward his parents for their harsh treatment during his addiction closely resembled how he and his wife treated Nick. "When Nick would tell us that it wasn't working for him, we wouldn't listen. We were desperate," he told the Los Angeles Times.

Parenting reflections Michele added to the discussion on their parenting approach Michele, 68, also spoke about their parenting approach. She said they were heavily influenced by professionals who advised them that Nick was lying and trying to manipulate them. "We were so influenced by these people," she admitted. Despite this, Nick had a tumultuous journey with addiction, going through 17 rehab stays and periods of homelessness across various states including Maine, New Jersey, and Texas.

Parenting insights 'The whole idea of tough love...' Reflecting on that difficult period, Reiner told BUILD Series, "The whole idea of tough love and you have to be a certain way, it's not my nature, it's not the way I am built." He added that as a parent going through rough times with your child, his main job was to keep him safe. "I probably should have trusted my own instinct and that's one of the things I did learn about the whole experience."

Struggles and resilience Nick's journey through addiction and recovery In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Nick spoke about his first rehab stint around his 15th birthday. He refused to go back multiple times after that. "If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless," he said. Despite these challenges, he told the portal at that time that he was better and had acclimated back to being in Los Angeles around his family.