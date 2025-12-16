How Rob Reiner's wife influenced 'When Harry Met Sally...' ending

Rob Reiner , the director of the iconic rom-com When Harry Met Sally..., originally envisioned a different ending for his film. In early drafts, he had planned for the lead characters to part ways after a brief reunion in New York City. However, this changed when he fell in love with Michele Singer Reiner during filming. Their romance inspired him to revise the script and give it a more romantic conclusion.

Personal connection Reiner was skeptical about happy ending Reiner, who had been married and divorced once before, was initially skeptical about lasting love. He told CNN in a 2024 interview that his own experiences influenced the original ending. "It was going to be the two of them seeing each other after years, talking and then walking away from each other." "Because I had been married for 10 years, I'd been single for 10 years and I couldn't figure out how I was ever going to be with anybody."

Script transformation Harry wouldn't have walked up to Sally otherwise Reiner met Michele, a photographer, while making When Harry Met Sally... and their relationship changed his perspective on love. He told Wallace that meeting his wife inspired him to change the ending, where Harry runs up to Sally on New Year's Eve. That scene was written by late screenwriter Nora Ephron.