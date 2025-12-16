Anees Bazmee confirms comedy film with Akshay Kumar
What's the story
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has confirmed his reunion with actor Akshay Kumar after 15 years. The duo, who last collaborated on the 2011 film Thank You, will be working together on a new comedy project. In an interview with Mid-Day, Bazmee revealed that he is currently writing the script for this untitled film.
Film details
Bazmee-Kumar's upcoming film: A potential remake?
While there are reports suggesting that the upcoming film could be a remake of the Telugu action comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Bazmee did not confirm this. He said, "It is a comedy. I am writing the script right now, it's almost complete. If everything goes as planned, we will start shooting soon." The director also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Kumar and how they have stayed in touch over the years despite not working together recently.
Writing process
Bazmee's insights on comedy writing and actor compatibility
Bazmee, who has a 30-year career in directing situational comedies, shared his thoughts on the current state of comedy writing. He said, "Earlier, things were more instinctive. Now you have to write with a lot of thought." "You also have to keep in mind whether the actors can handle that kind of comedy. I like writing under pressure." Despite action films ruling the box office now, he believes, "Comedy...stays with people the longest."