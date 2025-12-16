Mariah Carey to headline Winter Olympics opening ceremony

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has been announced as one of the "leading performers" for the upcoming Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The event will take place at Milan 's San Siro stadium on February 6, 2026. The five-time Grammy award winner shared this news via an Instagram video where she looked stunning in a red dress and a diamond necklace.

Statement Carey's performance to embody 'emotional atmosphere' of the games The local organizing committee for the Olympics said in a statement that Carey "fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games." They added, "Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony's theme of harmony." The opening ceremony will be directed by Marco Balich.

Event details Winter Olympics to feature simultaneous ceremonies in 3 mountain clusters The Winter Olympics will be held across northern Italy, with simultaneous but smaller opening ceremonies in three mountain clusters. Athletes will be able to participate from other venues in Milan, Cortina, Valtellina, and Val di Fiemme. The closing ceremony will be headlined by internationally acclaimed ballet star Roberto Bolle at Verona's ancient Roman Arena on February 22.