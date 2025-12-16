Ahead of January premiere, 'The Pitt' S02 unveils new additions

The second season of the medical drama series The Pitt has added new faces to its ensemble cast. Luke Tennie, Travis Van Winkle, Meta Golding, and Christopher Thornton have been announced as the latest additions to the show. The Emmy-winning series follows a group of healthcare workers through an intense shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Character details Tennie, Van Winkle, Golding, and Thornton's roles revealed Tennie, known for Shrinking and Abbott Elementary, will portray Dr. Crus Henderson, a fourth-year resident working on the night shift. Van Winkle (You, Fubar) will play Curtis Larson, an "aggressive patient" in the emergency room. Golding (Rabbit Hole, Ransom Canyon) has been cast as Noelle Hastings, a nurse. Lastly, Thornton (Magnum P.I., The Lincoln Lawyer) will play Dr. Caleb Jefferson, a psychiatric attending physician at the Pitt.

Season details 'The Pitt' S02: New season set during Independence Day The second season of The Pitt will take place at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center during Independence Day Weekend. After the first season was set on the day of a music festival, this new installment will unfold during Independence Day Weekend. The show stars Noah Wyle alongside returning cast members Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Shawn Hatosy.