Rob and Nick Reiner had heated argument before tragedy: Report

Hollywood filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner got into a fight at a party on December 13 (US time), the night before Reiner (78) and his wife Michele Singer Reiner (68) were stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon , December 14. According to TMZ and People, the duo had a "very loud argument" at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. A few hours later, 3:30pm to be precise, emergency responders found both Reiner and Singer Reiner dead at their residence.

Legal proceedings Nick's arrest and charges Nick, 32, was arrested on December 14 night and charged with murder. He is currently being held without bail. As per People, his parents were found by his younger sister, Romy. Police have yet to confirm any of these details. Notably, the couple first met while Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally... and married in 1989. They had three children together: Jake, Nick, and Romy.

Personal challenges Nick's struggles with addiction and homelessness Nick has spoken about his battles with addiction and homelessness since he was a teenager. In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, he revealed that he went in and out of rehab starting at around 15 years old. As his addiction worsened, Nick said he became more distant from home and spent long periods homeless in several states. These experiences partly inspired the story behind Being Charlie, a film he made with his father in 2015.