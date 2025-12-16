Rob-Michele Reiner's death: Son Nick to appear in court today

Nick Reiner , the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner , was arrested on Sunday night after his parents were found dead in their Los Angeles home. The couple was discovered stabbed to death in what authorities are treating as an apparent homicide. Although the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has not officially announced an arrest, online jail records show that Reiner (32) was taken into custody late Sunday night.

Arrest specifics Reiner is being held without bond The 32-year-old is currently being held without bond. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) Inmate Information Center lists him as being held for a felony-level crime. He was arrested on murder charges at 9:15pm local time on Sunday and officially booked at 5:04am on Monday. Reiner is set to appear in court on Tuesday, December 16, reported PEOPLE.

Arrest location How was Reiner located and arrested? Reiner was reportedly not at his late parents' home when their bodies were discovered. He had left the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles and traveled a short distance away, where he was found by police near the University of Southern California campus. The LAPD's public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE that "the location of the suspect's arrest was in the Exposition Park area near USC."

Family background Family dynamics and Reiner's struggles with addiction Rob and Michele married in 1989 and had three children: Jake, Reiner, and Romy. Before marrying Michele, Rob was married to Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. During their marriage, he adopted her daughter, Tracy. Reiner has previously opened up about his battles with addiction and homelessness since his teenage years. He told PEOPLE in 2016 that he went in and out of rehab starting around age 15.