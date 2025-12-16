Next Article
'Laalo' crosses ₹117cr worldwide—director calls it a "miracle"
Entertainment
Gujarati devotional film Laalo has quietly become a box office sensation, earning over ₹117 crore globally.
Starring Reeva Rachh, Anshu Joshi, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, and Kinnal Nayak, and directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the movie started slow but picked up major momentum in its third and fourth weeks.
Just on day 67, it added ₹20 lakh to its India total of ₹93.25 crore.
Community vibes and heartfelt praise
Director Sakhiya says the film's success feels like a "miracle," especially seeing how deeply audiences connect with it.
At a special village screening, nearly 2,000 people watched without taking breaks—proof of its emotional pull.
The cast's performances have also drawn plenty of love, and even village elders have praised how Laalo brings people together.