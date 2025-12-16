Next Article
'Pathaan 2' is happening—Jr NTR might join Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan is getting a sequel, officially announced at a Dubai event.
Buzz is, Jr NTR is in talks for a major role—possibly as an antagonist or sharing the spotlight with SRK.
Why this sequel has everyone talking
Pathaan 2 starts filming next year, with big scenes planned in Chile, marking the franchise's first shoot in the country.
The film will connect key storylines in YRF's Spy Universe and set up the much-hyped Tiger vs Pathaan crossover.
If Jr NTR joins, it could shake up the series and make it even bigger across India.