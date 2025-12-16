'Jealous' Saif felt insecure when Kareena worked with others

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the industry's most adored couples. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Khan opened up about feeling jealous when Kapoor Khan worked with other actors during their early relationship days. He also spoke about how their bond has only grown stronger over time.

Actor's admiration Khan praised Kapoor Khan's duality as an actor and homemaker Khan, who had previously said Kapoor Khan was the first working actor he dated, spoke about her unique qualities. "She is truly an incredible woman, and I am so lucky to be with her because she is one of the most patient and loving people I have met," he said. "She makes a wonderful home for us. She's a very creative person in front of the camera, but she's equally creative with us."

Relationship challenges 'I wasn't very easy to deal with...' Khan admitted, "In the beginning, I wasn't very easy to deal with." "Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men." "These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other..." "Normally, I had gone out with girls who had nothing to do with movies as such."