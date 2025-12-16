'Almost got...divorced': Tisca Chopra on co-writing 'Saali Mohabbat' with husband
What's the story
Tisca Chopra recently opened up about her experience of co-writing the film Saali Mohabbat with her husband, pilot Sanjay Chopra. She revealed that their differing writing styles almost led to a divorce! "We almost got divorced writing it. His sense of writing is robust; mine is more subtle. So the yin and yang came together nicely in the script," she told Mid-Day.
Directorial journey
Chopra's directorial debut: A challenging yet rewarding experience
Chopra, who made her feature film directorial debut with the ZEE5 movie Saali Mohabbat, shared that directing was a tough job. "Directing is a mother-of-God hard job. It just never ends," she said. She revealed, "You start your day with a volley of questions." "What should be the size of the car's number plate? Should the actor shave his chest or not? If you don't answer, they'll think that you don't know your mind."
Censorship debate
Chopra's disagreement with censorship in films
Chopra expressed disappointment over having to change a word in one of its songs due to legal reasons. "We were told in the beginning [to drop it], but we still went ahead and recorded it. Then we had to dub it to something else," she said. She added, "I'm not a big fan of censorship."