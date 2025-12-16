'Almost got...divorced': Tisca Chopra on co-writing 'Saali Mohabbat' with husband

Directorial journey

Chopra's directorial debut: A challenging yet rewarding experience

Chopra, who made her feature film directorial debut with the ZEE5 movie Saali Mohabbat, shared that directing was a tough job. "Directing is a mother-of-God hard job. It just never ends," she said. She revealed, "You start your day with a volley of questions." "What should be the size of the car's number plate? Should the actor shave his chest or not? If you don't answer, they'll think that you don't know your mind."